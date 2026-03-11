Takeaways from Day 2 of Texas Longhorns Spring Practice

The Texas Longhorns held their second practice of the spring schedule on Wednesday, taking the field in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The practice saw the continued integration of new additions and returners, with a plethora of players looking to take the next step ahead of the 2026 season. It was a fast-moving session with opportunities to shine for players in all three phases of the game.

"Today was our second spring practice, and it feels like everybody's just flying around. Everybody's moving," edge rusher Lance Jackson said.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's practice:

Ryan Wingo returns to the field

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1)

Wingo is recovering from a wrist surgery he underwent earlier this offseason, but did have his helmet on in Wednesday's practice and participated in what seemed like a very limited capacity.

His participation can be likened to that of quarterback Arch Manning, who has also been limited early due to a recent foot surgery.

The rising junior wideout led the Longhorns in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2025. His progress throughout the spring will continue to be something to watch as he looks to be an important target for Manning again in 2026.

Two gadget weapons still working at the RB position

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21)

New Texas running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown spearheaded the drills for the RB on Wednesday. But within the promising depth behind them were two players who have versatile upside for the Longhorns out of the backfield.

Ryan Niblett and Michael Terry III continue to work with RBs coach Jabbar Juluke, whose vocality was clear from the stands, and participated in change-of-direction and ball-security activities, amongst other drills, during the media window.

Terry, the largest of the players in the room at 6-3, made the transition to the backfield group last season after a loss of depth. Niblett did so similarly during the 2024 season. By the looks of Wednesday's practice, it seems that the two will remain slotted as running backs for the time being.

Jermaine Bishop getting reps on punt returns

Jermaine Bishop Jr.

During punt drills for special teams coordinator Jeff Banks' unit, Bishop got opportunities as a returner alongside wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon, Niblett and Brown.

While Niblett will be the go-to guy on special teams returns again in 2026, Bishop's inclusion indicates head coach Steve Sarkisian's plans for Bishop beyond offense down the line. In addition to earning a role on punt practice, Bishop showcased his agility off the line and on routes in offensive drills during the media window.

When asked about whose caught his eye among the new faces on offense, edge rusher Colin Simmons mentioned Bishop first, further demonstrating the impact the true freshman is making early. The five-star out of Willis is certainly a youngster who could build a reputation for himself as the offseason progresses.