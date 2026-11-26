The final week of the season is here, and that means it's time for the Lone Star Showdown, the revived rivalry matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies.

This one is a tale of two teams, each heading down different paths, but the Aggies are looking to play spoiler, while the Longhorns look to keep rolling and extend their five-game win streak.

The Texas Longhorns On SI staff gave their predictions for the Friday night Showdown.

Matt Galatzan

This one won't be close. Texas A&M is in shambles, and Texas is hitting its stride at the right time. I don't know how the Aggies are going to score in this one. The crowd could keep them in it for a bit, but I expect the Longhorns to pull away in the second half, and secure their spot in the SEC Championship for the second time in three years.

Texas 34, Texas A&M 3

JD Andress

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They say anything can happen in a rivalry, and there are a few examples of the underdog upsetting the heavy favorite, but I don't believe that will happen here. The Longhorns' defense will be too much for the Aggies, and Arch Manning keeps rolling on.

Texas 31, Texas A&M 6

Phoenix Haigis

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) makes a catch during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final week of the regular season is upon us and that’s means we get rivalry football in Texas.

Texas has the clear advantage in the Lone Star Showdown, but Texas A&M will be hungry to ruin the Longhorns chance at a first round bye. Texas still pulls out the victory, but the Aggies show that anything can happen in a rivalry game.

Texas 24, Texas A&M 17

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Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas heads to College Station with a wave of momentum which the Texas A&M Aggies won't be able to stop. While anything can happen in this rivalry game, the Longhorns shouldn't have any issues against the Aggies who've had a tough season.

Texas 24, Texas A&M 3

Zion Trammell

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) reacts after making a defensive stop during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas played its most complete offensive game against Arkansas. The Longhorns have caught momentum at the right time, but that doesn't make this rivalry game any easier. Texas has to take a desperate Aggie crowd out of the game early and deliver a few knockout blows. I think the Longhorns' defense will help secure a big-time win and a spot in the SEC championship game.

Texas 28, Texas A&M 14

Leo Barnes

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) after making a catch during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s one thing that can salvage the absolute meltdown of a season that Texas A&M has had, it’s a win over the Longhorns.

And for that reason alone, I don’t see Friday being a breezy win for Texas.

But I still have a hard time seeing where the Aggies are going to find their points. They struggled offensively last week against Oklahoma, and I don’t see things getting any easier with Will Muschamp’s defense coming to town.

I think Arch Manning carries the momentum from his performance against Arkansas. And while the atmosphere at Kyle Field may keep things interesting early on, there’s only so much the 12th Man can do. Eventually, the talent discrepancy between these two teams will become apparent.

Texas 30, Texas A&M 10

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