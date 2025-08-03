Texas Commit Tyler Atkinson Releases Steve Sarkisian Official Offer Message
2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson committed to the Texas Longhorns on July 15, announcing his decision live on the Pat McAfee Show. Atkinson chose the Longhorns over the Oregon Ducks, Clemson Tigers and his home-state Georgia Bulldogs.
A five-star ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 11 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite, Atkinson is the second-highest rated player in Texas' upcoming class according to the composite, behind quarterback Dia Bell.
On Saturday, Atkinson released a hype video on X that opened with a special message from head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas Longhorns' Sarkisian message for Atkinson
"Tyler, what's up, man! How about this -- today is the day I get to officially get to offer you a scholarship to the University of Texas. I'm so fired up for you and your family. I also want to wish you the best of luck this upcoming season on your quest to be back-to-back state champs. Hook 'em buddy," Sarkisian said in the message.
August 1 of players' high school senior year is the first day that college programs can give recruits their formal scholarship offers, explaining the announcements across social media in recent days.
Other Texas commits like Bell and Derrek Cooper released written letters from Sarkisian on X about their offers, but Atkinson choose to share Sarkisian's words in a unique video format.
Here is the full video:
Attending Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, Atkinson set a school record with 197 total tackles in his sophomore year. Then, he amassed 166 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a junior to propel his team to the Georgia 6A state title. He was named the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year. The 6'2, 210-pound linebacker will look build on those statistical achievements in his final high school year and, as Sarkisian said, help Grayson defend its state championship.
With his hometown less than 40 miles away from the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Atkinson's commitment to the Longhorns over the Bulldogs was a massive win for Sarkisian and inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen, who was Atkinson's primary recruiter for Texas.
OnTexasFootball's CJ Vogel reported on June 22, following Atkinson's visit to Austin, that the Longhorns pitched Atkinson being their "quarterback of the defense," and the time he spent with Anthony Hill Jr., who currently plays that role in Austin, was a highlight of his trip. Atkinson can now officially be recognized as a successor to Hill in the Texas defense.
When asked by McAfee why he chose Texas, Atkinson stated:
"What really chose me to go to Texas is the coaches, the relationship piece, the atmosphere," he said. "You know, I feel like I just can accomplish everything I want at Texas. I just feel like the way [they're] going to have me playing is the best fit."
Atkinson's decision is a testament to Texas's success in the southeastern region on the recruiting trail, especially since joining the SEC. The Longhorns have now secured very highly-touted recruits from the Peach State two years in a row with Justus Terry and Atkinson, and have shown effectiveness in Florida with Bell, Cooper and others.
The Longhorns also have commits from Alabama (Vodney Cleveland), Louisiana (Dylan Berymon, Hayward Howard Jr.), North Carolina (Samari Matthews) and Mississippi (Corey Wells) in their 2026 class. Texas is up to No. 6 in the Composite team rankings with its additions from the past few weeks.