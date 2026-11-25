What Jermaine Bishop Jr., John Meredith III, Texas Freshmen Put On Film vs. Arkansas
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The No. 3 Texas Longhorns captured their most dominant Southeastern Conference victory ever last Saturday when they beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-3.
The nature of the win allowed Texas to get some of their youngest players live-game reps. Head coach Steve Sarkisian relished the opportunity, playing 15 true freshmen across both sides of the ball.
Here is how each of those players played, and what their performance means for the future of Texas' program.
How Texas' Freshman Played Against Arkansas
Jermaine Bishop Jr. - Wide Receiver
The most productive freshman throughout this season, Jermaine Bishop Jr. had another productive game on Saturday, adding three catches and 28 yards to his 280-yard campaign. The 6'0, 166 lb No. 2 recruit in the state of Texas has served as the Longhorns' fourth wide receiver all season, seeing increased work when starters Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo have been hurt,
Bishop had a routine day against Arkansas, but did show off his athleticism on an 18-yard catch-and-run. His high level of production this early in his career should assuage some of Texas fans' fears about potentially losing both Coleman and Wingo this offseason.
Derrek Cooper - Running Back
Texas' second-most regular rookie contributor has been Derrek Cooper, a powerful 6'1, 212-lb runner who was the No. 1 running back in his class, according to ESPN. His production had tailed off this season after taking 26 carries for 92 yards across games three through five for Texas.
Saturday represented a return to form for Cooper, as he turned eight touches into 32 yards and a touchdown. He and sophomore back Michael Terry III have shown a lot of promise this season since starter Hollywood Smothers went down, which should carry over to them being the top two guys in Texas' backfield next year.
Samari Matthews and John Meredith III - Cornerback
Samari Matthews and John Meredith III took over Texas' outside corner spots for the entire fourth quarter, allowing just two catches collectively. It was Matthews' second time seeing real action and Meredith, who is supposed to be a high school senior, first.
They made impressive plays on the ball while showing smooth hips, quick feet, and an impressive ability to handle the physicality of an SEC opponent. They did look awkward in zone coverage, but got more comfortable as the game went on.
Meredith nabbed the game-sealing interception, putting a bow on Texas youth-movement-heavy night. He and Matthews make up a young and promising defensive backfield alongside sophomore starter cornerback Kade Phillips and nickelback Graceson Littleton.
Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings - Linebacker
Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings took over the Mike and Money linebacker spots at the same time that Matthews and Meredith entered the game. The No. 10 and No. 12 linebacker prospects in the country worked in tandem to keep the middle of Texas' defense stout without iron-men starters Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer.
The pair combined for four tackles, with Okpala really shining as he added a pressure and a pass-break-up. He was consistently in the right place, and imposed his physicality on the Razorbacks' front.
Others of Note
Kohen Brown, Chris Stewart, John Turntine II, Charlie Jilek, Tyler Atkinson, Elijah Ali, Brinley Tita and Jamarion Carlton also took snaps against the Razorbacks. Carlton, an edge rusher and Davis, a safety, are particularly noteworthy as they combined for five tackles and a sack across their 29 snaps.
The rest played less than eight snaps, making it hard to evaluate them. However, collectively, it should be noted that Texas' second-team forced the Razorbacks to turn the ball over twice and scored a touchdown across the game's four final drives.
Texas' future is very uncertain, as the Longhorns could lose starters at every major position this offseason. However the performance of its youngest players against Arkansas should keep fans hopeful for the potential post-Arch Manning era.
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Carter Long is a sophomore Journalism and Sports Media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the baseball beat. Long is from Houston and supports everything H-town.