The No. 3 Texas Longhorns captured their most dominant Southeastern Conference victory ever last Saturday when they beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-3.

The nature of the win allowed Texas to get some of their youngest players live-game reps. Head coach Steve Sarkisian relished the opportunity, playing 15 true freshmen across both sides of the ball.

Here is how each of those players played, and what their performance means for the future of Texas' program.

How Texas' Freshman Played Against Arkansas

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jermaine Bishop Jr. - Wide Receiver

The most productive freshman throughout this season, Jermaine Bishop Jr. had another productive game on Saturday, adding three catches and 28 yards to his 280-yard campaign. The 6'0, 166 lb No. 2 recruit in the state of Texas has served as the Longhorns' fourth wide receiver all season, seeing increased work when starters Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo have been hurt,

Bishop had a routine day against Arkansas, but did show off his athleticism on an 18-yard catch-and-run. His high level of production this early in his career should assuage some of Texas fans' fears about potentially losing both Coleman and Wingo this offseason.

Every route run by Jermaine Bishop Jr. (#4) against Arkansas



3 REC, 28 YDS



The first play is mind-bending, he has Toney-esque ACLs. Just a special mover. pic.twitter.com/dLn4GcNonJ — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 25, 2026

Derrek Cooper - Running Back

Texas' second-most regular rookie contributor has been Derrek Cooper, a powerful 6'1, 212-lb runner who was the No. 1 running back in his class, according to ESPN. His production had tailed off this season after taking 26 carries for 92 yards across games three through five for Texas.

Saturday represented a return to form for Cooper, as he turned eight touches into 32 yards and a touchdown. He and sophomore back Michael Terry III have shown a lot of promise this season since starter Hollywood Smothers went down, which should carry over to them being the top two guys in Texas' backfield next year.

Every Derrek Cooper (#5) touch against Arkansas



7 ATT, 26 YDS, 1 REC, 6 YDS, 1 TD



The future of Texas' offense is bright. pic.twitter.com/7qw7BjUT38 — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 25, 2026

Samari Matthews and John Meredith III - Cornerback

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Texas Longhorns defensive back John Meredith III and defensive back Zelus Hicks take the field before the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Samari Matthews and John Meredith III took over Texas' outside corner spots for the entire fourth quarter, allowing just two catches collectively. It was Matthews' second time seeing real action and Meredith, who is supposed to be a high school senior, first.

They made impressive plays on the ball while showing smooth hips, quick feet, and an impressive ability to handle the physicality of an SEC opponent. They did look awkward in zone coverage, but got more comfortable as the game went on.

Meredith nabbed the game-sealing interception, putting a bow on Texas youth-movement-heavy night. He and Matthews make up a young and promising defensive backfield alongside sophomore starter cornerback Kade Phillips and nickelback Graceson Littleton.

John Meredith III (#0) and Samari Matthews (#11) against Arkansas



Meredith: 4 TGT, 1 REC, 1 INT , 1 PEN

Matthews: 3 TGT, 1 REC, 3 TKL, 1 PEN



Meredith should be a high school senior and Matthews is not much older than him. Texas' cornerback room will be special in the future. pic.twitter.com/Ul6uMZoDe5 — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 25, 2026

Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings - Linebacker

Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings took over the Mike and Money linebacker spots at the same time that Matthews and Meredith entered the game. The No. 10 and No. 12 linebacker prospects in the country worked in tandem to keep the middle of Texas' defense stout without iron-men starters Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer.

The pair combined for four tackles, with Okpala really shining as he added a pressure and a pass-break-up. He was consistently in the right place, and imposed his physicality on the Razorbacks' front.

Kosi Okpala (#18) and Rocky Cummings (#30) against Arkansas



Okpala: 2 TCKL, 1 PRS, 1 PBU

Cummings: 2 TCKL, 1 TGT, 0 REC



First real work for Texas' young linebacker tandem. Surprising that they would supersede Tyler Atkinson, but Muschamp likely just feels they're more ready. pic.twitter.com/JTyCwi35Up — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 25, 2026

Others of Note

Texas Longhorns linebacker Tyler Atkinson visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers as a recruit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kohen Brown, Chris Stewart, John Turntine II, Charlie Jilek, Tyler Atkinson, Elijah Ali, Brinley Tita and Jamarion Carlton also took snaps against the Razorbacks. Carlton, an edge rusher and Davis, a safety, are particularly noteworthy as they combined for five tackles and a sack across their 29 snaps.

The rest played less than eight snaps, making it hard to evaluate them. However, collectively, it should be noted that Texas' second-team forced the Razorbacks to turn the ball over twice and scored a touchdown across the game's four final drives.

Texas' future is very uncertain, as the Longhorns could lose starters at every major position this offseason. However the performance of its youngest players against Arkansas should keep fans hopeful for the potential post-Arch Manning era.

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