The Texas Longhorns have been rolling through the back half of the regular season after some midseason struggles that placed a lot of questions on both head coach Steve Sarkisian, his coaching staff and his players.

Since then, Texas' ongoing five-game winning streak has fueled its momentum up the rankings as the Longhorns have skyrocketed to the No. 3 team in the country following the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

And taking a closer look at the bracket and where the Longhorns stand as of today; their path to the national championship game would be a dream.

Texas Would Carve Idea Route to Title Game as of Now

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs for yards ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive backs Joker Johnson (20) and Christian Harrison (1) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the release of the rankings on Tuesday, the Longhorns are among the top four teams in the rankings, meaning they would get a first-round bye straight into the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

While recent history would show that a first-round bye negatively impacts teams as they're forced to sit for a long time, for the Longhorns, a bye would be their best friend. The Longhorns have plenty of injuries to impact players, and the bye would give them the chance to get as healthy as possible for a playoff run.

Looking at the opponents the Longhorns would face in the quarterfinals, it comes down to the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Crimson Tide had been ranked ahead of the Longhorns in the first few editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, but the committee moved Alabama down three spots and bumped Texas into the No. 3 spot.

If Texas took on Alabama with a trip to the semifinals on the line, it would be the first time the two SEC teams faced off against each other this season and as conference foes.

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However, the two do share a common opponent this season: the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The Longhorns walked into Neyland Stadium and left with a win, while the Crimson Tide left Rocky Top with a loss.

The other opponent would be mark an all-Lone Star State affair in the semifinals if Texas faced Texas Tech. The matchup would also have plenty of outside noise stemming from the preseason noise of the Red Raiders wanting to face the Longhorns and the whole "spot-the-ball" nonsense from big-time Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell.

But cutting the outside distractions and looking at the two teams on the field, the Longhorns outmatch the Red Raiders at every level and would be much bigger favorites if they faced Texas Tech than Alabama.

If the Longhorns advance past the quarterfinals, a semifinal matchup would be waiting for them against either No. 3 Utah, No. 7 Miami or No. 10 BYU.

Between those three teams, Miami is the only one that could match up with the Longhorns on a pure talent level from top to bottom, even if star wide receiver Malachi Toney's availability is still in limbo following ankle surgery.

Utah has been one of the biggest surprises of the college football season. The Utes have demolished most of the competition on their schedule and have survived close games against the ranked teams they have played.

And BYU has possibly one of the best wins in college football after knocking off then No. 2 Notre Dame. The Cougars are a strong team at 9-2, with their only losses coming via an upset to UCF and to Utah on the road.

The Longhorns could be favored in most of the matchups or, if anything, very slight underdogs, and if this season Texas has shown anything, it is that it can rise to the occasion in the big games.

During rivalry week, where anything that can happen will happen, and with conference championship week remaining to be played, chances are the CFP rankings could shift and reshuffle. And this path to a national championship game for Texas won't be set in stone, but if it were, it would be a dream for the Longhorns.

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