The Texas Longhorns have arrived at the Lone Star Showdown with a chance to make one final statement before the end of the regular season, possibly secure a spot in the SEC championship game and secure a potential first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns have had great success against their in-state rival since the Lone Star Showdown was back on the calendar. In the two games since the rivals renewed the rivalry, the Longhorns are undefeated and look to make it three straight wins in a row on Friday.

However, when Texas takes the field at Kyle Field, it'll do so without one of the players who has been a catalyst and a game-changer in the rivalry's first two modern editions.

Texas Will Need to Find Another Backfield Answer Against Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs for yards ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first two Lone Star Showdowns since the revival, the Longhorns received big-time performances from running back Quintrevion Wisner, both of which led Texas to the rivalry win.

In the first game back in 2024, played in College Station, Wisner rushed for 186 yards, and he followed that up in 2025 with 155 yards on the ground. In just two games, Wisner accumulated over 300 yards and averaged over six yards per carry against the Aggies.

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However, entering the 2026 edition of the Lone Star Showdown, Wisner will no longer be a part of the rivalry as the running back now takes carries in Tallahassee, as he opted to transfer to Florida State ahead of the season.

Wisner quickly earned the moniker of rival killer in his two final seasons in Austin, especially finding success against the Aggies. Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian has a new look in the backfield, and he'll be looking for a new running back to step up in the rivalry; fortunately for the Texas offense, he has plenty of options.

At the head of the snake is running back Raleek Brown, who, through the middle part and down the stretch of the season, has taken the role of the Longhorns' featured back.

During the Longhorns' five-game winning streak, Brown has totaled a combined 454 yards rushing and receiving, with four touchdowns. Brown's ability to be shifty with the ball in his hands makes him a threat against the Aggies both on the ground and in the air.

The Longhorns also have two running backs, behind Brown, both of whom are changes of pace compared to the smaller starter. Both Michael Terry III and Derek Cooper are downhill, physical runners who can punish the interior of the Texas A&M defensive front.

Terry's has quickly found himself in a role as the secondary running back to Brown, and his size at six-foot-three is an advantage when running with power between the tackles. And Cooper, while usually the third ball carrier in the rotation, can be utilized in short bursts once the defense is worn down and can power through.

Sarkisian might not have someone who's known to elevate his play agasint the Aggies like Wisner did in 2024 and 2025, but he does have plenty of good options to attack the Texas A&M run defense.

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