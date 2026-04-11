Texas Lands Talented In-State 2027 Offensive Line Commit
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The Texas Longhorns have been slowly building a very intriguing 2027 recruitng class, with cornerstones such as five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and edge rusher Cameron Hall.
But now, they have added to the ranks.
According to multiple reports, Texas has earned a commitment from 2027 Columbus (TX) interior offensive lineman Keyon Hemphill-Woods. He picked the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, and Auburn, among other contenders.
Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247 Sports, Hemphill-Woods now becomes the eighth commitment of the 2027 class for Texas, joining Royal, Hall, fellow three-star offensive lineman Jackson Cook, tight end JT Geraci, quaterback Ty Knutson, safety Greedy James, and linebacker Cade Haug.
Hemphill-Woods ranks as the No. 417 player in the country and the No. 23 interior offensive lineman in the class, per the 247Sports composite ranking. He also ranks as the No. 57 player in Texas. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 437 prospect in the country, the No. 30 interior offensive lineman and the No. 63 player in Texas for the 2027 class.
Who is Keyon Hemphill-Woods?
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 275 pounds, Hemphill-Woods played the majority of entirety of last season for Columbus at left tackle, helping to lead his team to an 11-3 record and a Texas 3A state quarter final appearance. He also played at left tackle as a sophomore and played defensive line on his way to helping Columbus win a state title.
He was also a track and field star, posting a 44-10 shot last month, and a 39-3 shot put and a 105-11 discus throw as a sophomore.
At Texas, however, Hemphill-Woods projects inside as an offensive guard or center, where he will join Westlake's Jackson Cook.
In an interview with On3's Inside Texas, Hemphill-Woods said that Texas was his 'dream school', and that offensive line coach Kyle Flood's track record of development played a major role in his decision.
That being said, Hemphill Woods is not the final interior lineman the Longhorns will be in pursuit of, with names like Ismael Camara, Reed Ramsier, Brian Swanson, Lincoln Mageo and many others still on the list for Texas.
Texas is also in a tremendous position for five-star tackle Kennedy Brown,
Five-star EDGE KJ Green, five-star corner John Meredith III (who has set a visit to Austin), four-star corner Montre Jackson, as well as elite five-star receiver Monshun Sales.
In other words, the Longhorns are just getting started on the trail.
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Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan