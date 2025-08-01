Texas Longhorn Football Player Finds New Position 'Easier'
Fall camp is officially underway as the Texas Longhorns begin their quest for the first National Championship in over 20 years.
A few of the Longhorns on the 2025 roster are transitioning to new positions that need replacements after departures from last season's semi-final team, which fell to Ohio State.
While Jaylon Guilbeau's new position isn't too different from the one he was originally in, the senior gives an update on how his move has been two days into fall camp.
Transitioning Back To Corner
Since arriving on the Forty Acres as a freshman in 2022, Guilbeau has played at the Nickel position on defense, totaling 26 tackles in his first two years. It wasn't until last season that he broke out.
Now that he has had some time under his belt, Guilbeau feels good about his new position and where he is in the process.
"It's going smooth, you know just getting in the rhythm of playing corner, i've been at nickel the last three, three and a half years. Just getting used to corner again and getting my traits back."
Guilbeau came to the Longhorns as the number 18-ranked cornerback in the country, where he made his mark, playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl. So while he's been accustomed to nickel during his time in Austin, cornerback is where his roots are, providing comfort and knowledge in a vital position to the success of the 2025 Longhorns team.
Finding His New Position Easier
After the second day of fall practice, Guilbeau spoke with the media about his transition to playing cornerback for Steve Sarkisian's team. He felt that playing nickel prepared him for cornerback again and made the transition easier for him.
"I feel like corner is easier than nickel, you know nickel they got a two and go, and as corner you got an advantage from the sideline, so you know i'd say that's an advantage."
Luckily for Guilbeau, he had a teammate last year who made the same transition and was selected in the first round, Jahdae Barron.
"I talk to him all the time, you know that's my brother, so I call him and ask him what he did at corner to get me to that standard he was at. He told me to go outside and show them that I can cover."
For Guilbeau, despite working through a transition during camp, he has all the necessary tools and resources to be a major player for the Longhorns' defense.
The Texas Longhorns will kick off their season on Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, against Ohio State.