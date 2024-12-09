Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns wide receiver room will not look the same in 2025.
Per reports from On3 Longhorns sophomore receiver Johntay Cook II has officially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Cook left the team earlier this season, announcing his intentions to enter the portal.
Cook II, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, had just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 35 yards and two scores in the win over UTSA on Sept. 14.
There was an expectation entering the 2024 season that Cook II would see an increased role after minimal usage as a freshman but has instead become buried on a depth chart that features Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, DeAndre Moore Jr., Silas Bolden, and true freshman standout Ryan Wingo.
As for where he will end up, Cook II has already been contacted by the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs, per reports.
During the high school recruiting process, Cook II narrowed down his five finalists to Michigan, Texas, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M in May 2022 but eventually took official visits to both Oregon and Ole Miss later that summer. If reports are true, it appears the interest is still there from the Ducks and Rebels.
Oregon particulary stands out as a potential destination for Cook II due to his relationship with Ducks receiver and former Texas A&M five-star recruit Evan Stewart. The two have been friends dating back to their days playing Texas high school football, as Cook II starred at DeSoto while Stewart played in Frisco.
The two of them went a bit viral in July 2022 when a clip from a vlog showed Cook II teasing Stewart, who was with Texas A&M at the time, about entering the transfer portal. After spending two seasons with the Aggies, Stewart did exactly that and committed to the Ducks this past January.
Cook ends his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
