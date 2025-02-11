Texas AD Chris Del Conte on SMU Rumors: '1000 Percent False'
Chris Del Conte has served as the University of Texas' athletic director since 2017, and it doesn't seem like that will change any time soon.
In January, UT president Jay Hartzell departed to take the same position at Southern Methodist University. Then last week, SMU athletic director Rick Hart announced he would be stepping down later this year after 13 years in the role, saying it is "time for a new challenge."
Putting two and two together, some speculated that Hartzell could target Del Conte as the school's new AD. In Del Conte's own "words", though, that won't be happening.
When responding to a fan on social media, Del Conte shared a GIF from "Ted Lasso," with the titular character saying "1000 percent false."
Del Conte, 56, has helped Texas remain at the forefront of college athletics, or in some cases, return to the forefront. He led the push for Moody Center, the new home of the Longhorns' men's and women's basketball teams that cost $375 million to build. He's also helped push renoavtions for several other facilities for the baseball, softball, track and field and soccer teams.
In 2024, Sports Business Journal named Del Conte as its Athletic Director of the Year.
Del Conte previously served as the athletic director at both Rice University and Texas Christian University, so his connection to the Lone Star State runs deep. However, it seems he's quite happy where he is in Austin and the direction things are headed in the athletic department.
