Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker Receives Multiple Weekly Honors
AUSTIN -- In the Texas Longhorns' historic win over South Carolina on Sunday, sophomore guard Madison Booker recorded a double-double and scored 20 points in both of last week's matchups. Because of her stellar performance, Booker was awarded SEC and AP Player of the Week honors.
She scored 20 against both No. 24 Vanderbilt and No. 4 South Carolina in Texas' only stretch of back-to-back home games in conference play this season. Now, she will lead the No. 3 Longhorns against No. 8 Kentucky for the second of three-straight top-10 matchups Texas has.
After the South Carolina game, Booker credited her confidence and want to win games as to why she's been playing so well.
"We're not satisfied. I mean, yeah, we just beat two of the best teams in the team in the country. But, I mean, we still have the whole season, a lot of more games to go to," Booker said. "You can't be satisfied. I mean, we still have a lot of work to do. So, you know, just things to fix details to clean up on but, I mean, that's our mindset. Is a mature mindset, and that's what we're trying for, is a more mature mindset."
Booker, who was honored for reaching the career milestone of 1,000 points as just a sophomore before the game against South Carolina understands that her team still has lots of work to do.
With just five games left in SEC play and No. 5 LSU coming to Austin on Sunday, Booker will need to continue her consistent play to keep Texas in the running for the regular season conference title and throughout the conference championship tournament.
