Texas and Oklahoma Hold Defensive Battle in First Half of Red River Rivalry
The first half of arguably the most heated rivalry in all of college football is officially in the books.
Ahead of the 121st edition of the Red River Rivalry, the status of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer was completely up in the air. Once he hit the field for the first drive of the game, there was no question that he was good to go. As the game went on, the thumb injury did become more and more apparent.
As for the Longhorns, the questions heading into the game surrounded quarterback Arch Manning’s ability to settle down and how well the Texas offensive line would hold up. Heading into halftime, it seems like they did not learn much from their loss against Florida.
Heading into halftime, the Oklahoma Sooners lead the Texas Longhorns 6-3.
Defensive Rock Fight in the Cotton Bowl
Last week, the Longhorns were terrorized by Florida’s defensive line and it completely derailed the team’s offensive attack. The offensive line was completely outmatched, and it resulted in Manning scrambling way more than he should have and multiple holding calls. Oklahoma, which arguably has a better pass rush than the Gators, followed that same game plan and disrupted Manning early.
After a first drive that looked like Mateer was back to 100 percent, he looked like he was set to lead a drive deep into Texas territory before launching a ball straight into the outstretched arms of defensive back Malik Muhammad.
Manning and company tried to capitalize on the sudden-change situation, but ultimately had to settle for a field goal attempt that dinked off the uprights before falling no good.
The Longhorns’ offense was able to get it going late in the second half when it marched down the field thanks to a 37-yard run by running back Tre Wisner that pushed Texas into Oklahoma territory. After an impressive goal-line stand from the Sooners, the Longhorns settled for three points.
Both defenses have been dominant in the first half. Heading into the locker room, the Longhorns held the Sooners to 170 total yards while recording a sack, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss.
Oklahoma has held the Longhorns to 114 yards and three points and recorded a whopping six tackles for loss in just the first half.
Manning has completed 10 of his 14 passing attempts for 69 yards and has rushed for five on one attempt. On the other side, Mateer hit the mark on 13 of his 20 attempts for 119 yards and two interceptions, and rushed for 13 yards on seven tries.
In the second half, both offenses will be fighting to get some momentum.