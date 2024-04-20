WATCH: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Throws TD on His First Play of Spring Game
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning stepped into the Orange-White Spring Game in Austin on Saturday and immediately delivered a highlight.
On his first snap, Manning tossed a deep pass to receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who caught it in stride for a 75-yard touchdown. The score cut Orange's lead over White to 14-7.
Take a look:
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning this past week.
"I thought Arch had probably arguably his best practice today," Sarkisian said Tuesday. " ... I thought he made a few throws today in our team period that he didn't make Saturday and hadn't made and that was a big step in my opinion."
This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first-career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
Even though he’s barely had a chance at in-game experience, the most talked-about backup in the country is showing the fans flashes of what he can do, and now appears ready to fully embrace the QB2 role this upcoming season based on Sarkisian's comments and his performance on Saturday.