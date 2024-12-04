Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Among Elite Freshman Company For Post-Season Award
AUSTIN - One of Texas' best defensive linemen this year has been Colin Simmons. On the season, he has 25 solo tackles, seven sacks, and has forced two fumbles. And he's just a freshman.
His stellar performance is gaining national attention, as he's been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. He is up for the award alongside, Minnesota safety Koi Perch, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart and Alabama receiver Ryan Williams.
He wasted no time getting started in his career at Texas, recording a sack in his second career game and against the reigning national champions, Michigan. He has a big personality and isn't afraid to show it on the field or after games.
After the Texas defensive line dominated the Texas A&M offensive line, Simmons took to social media, posing with two middle fingers and the Lone Star Showdown trophy for his Instagram story.
Earlier in the year, he told Oklahoma that Texas was going to dominate them. And Texas did exactly that. In both rivalry games, Simmons had a combined 10 tackles.
He did not record any tackles against Georgia in the team's first matchup, but now has another shot to put up more tackles in the SEC Championship game against the Bulldogs this weekend.
Playing alongside sophomore Anthony Hill and junior Trey Moore, Simmons has played complementary football that allows other people to make big plays.
"For us, I think it's been a great compliment with Colin, and our ability to have (Trey Moore) and Colin out there together, along with Anthony Hill, where we can give a multitude of looks with those guys moving around," Sarkisian said about Trey Moore and the defensive line. "And then you still have Vernon (Broughton) on the inside and Alfred (Collins)on the inside that are our rushes now can create a lot of issues for opponents because of the variety of people that can get to the quarterback."
Against Georgia, Simmons will need to continue his stellar play and get to the quarterback to give Texas a shot to win the SEC Championship.
