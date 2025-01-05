Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Preview: Keys to Victory
The Texas Longhorns are just one win away from playing for a national championship for the first time in 16 years. And to make this occasion potentially even sweeter they will have the chance to punch their ticket to the championship game in their home state of Texas.
But even with a potential "home-field" advantage advancing to Atlanta won't be easy as they are set to face an Ohio State Buckeyes team who have dominated the two teams they've faced so far in the postseason.
And with the Longhorns having opened as six-point underdogs it seems somewhat fitting that the three keys to victory for Texas all seemingly focus on the offense.
Avoid Third Quarter Drag
It has been six games since Texas has managed to score a touchdown in the third quarter. And while they've managed to win all but one of those games, it is still a potential area of concern as the Longhorns get ready to face an Ohio State team that has been dominant in the postseason.
The third quarter drag as we'll call it has seen Texas inadvertently let their opponents hang on in games rather than finishing them off. For instance, the two most recent examples, Arizona State and Clemson, saw both teams able to make it a game in the fourth quarter as the Longhorns combined for just three points in the third quarter of both games.
Versus Arizona State, it was a scoreless third quarter from the Longhorns that helped the Sun Devils get back in the game and eventually force overtime. Arizona State started the second half on a 5-0 run before two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
This kind of drag is what the Longhorns will potentially have to prevent in the Cotton Bowl versus an Ohio State team that has made a habit of getting off to fast starts.
Get Off to a Fast Start
Speaking of fast starts, it wouldn't hurt to get off to another one in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes are averaging 27.5 points in the first half of playoff games so far. Which has been integral to both of their dominant wins.
First, it was at home versus Tennessee where they staked out an early 21-0 lead. Then in the Rose Bowl versus the same team who had beaten them in the regular season, Oregon, they took a 34-8 lead into the locker room for halftime.
So far, no team has been able to overcome the quick starts of the Buckeyes, as once they got up on both Tennessee and Oregon, the Buckeyes' ferocious pass rush made it prevented them from getting back in the games.
Find Balance
It has become one of the biggest cliches in football today. You must run the football. You must control the line of scrimmage. Both are true especially so for Texas as they look to advance to its first national championship game since 2009.
Not only must the Longhorns be able to run the football, but they have to have balance offensively. So what is balance? Well, the short answer is being successful through the air and on the ground. Another way to explain it is being unpredictable. But this goes hand in hand with the two other keys.
Texas needs to at the very least keep pace with the Buckeyes offensively. And if they can manage to stake out a lead, then even better. But after taking the lead it will become essential to go ahead and start trying to put the game away. Which can come through a balanced approach where they can run and pass effectively.
The Longhorns have been held to under 100 yards rushing in three games this season, and it wasn't until the Peach Bowl that they were finally able to overcome their lack of success on the ground with a win.
And while it was good for the Longhorns to find out that they can win even when the run game isn't there. They'd rather be able to rely on it being present in the biggest of games.
