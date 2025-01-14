Texas Longhorns LB David Gbenda Declares for NFL Draft
Sixth-year linebacker David Gbenda joined a long list of Texas Longhorns declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced earlier.
Gbenda debuted at Texas in 2019 as a high school All-American who was also an all-state and two-time all-district player. The linebacker redshirted after playing four games his freshman year, and later took advantage of a COVID year to extend his eligibility.
Throughout his six years in the Forty Acres, Gbenda played in 52 games with 16 starts.
"My time at the University of Texas has been nothing short of extraordinary," Gbenda wrote in his announcement, shared on social media. "It has been a journey filled with incredible memories and even more incredible people."
Gbenda joined the program under former head coach Tom Herman and saw the ascension of current head coach Steve Sarkisian from the initial 5-7 season to two College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.
"This success didn't happen overnight. It took relentless hard work, belief, and unity. I am so thankful for my time at Texas, which has shaped me in ways I could never have imagined. I've grown both as a player and as a person, on and off the field.
Even starting the games in the bench as underclassmen like Liona Lefau took over the starting roles this season, Gbenda made it clear that he still had a role in the team. Whether it would be as a leader or making every snap count, Gbenda remained a key player.
"I am excited to take this next step in my journey and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. Thank you, Longhorn nation, for embracing me and supporting me throughout this journey. I will forever be proud to call myself a Texas Longhorn."
The 2025 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
