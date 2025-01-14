Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns LB David Gbenda Declares for NFL Draft

Six years after he started his career at Texas, David Gbenda finished the Longhorns chapter of his life.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda (33) celebrates an interception during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda (33) celebrates an interception during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Sixth-year linebacker David Gbenda joined a long list of Texas Longhorns declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced earlier.

Gbenda debuted at Texas in 2019 as a high school All-American who was also an all-state and two-time all-district player. The linebacker redshirted after playing four games his freshman year, and later took advantage of a COVID year to extend his eligibility.

Throughout his six years in the Forty Acres, Gbenda played in 52 games with 16 starts.

"My time at the University of Texas has been nothing short of extraordinary," Gbenda wrote in his announcement, shared on social media. "It has been a journey filled with incredible memories and even more incredible people."

Gbenda joined the program under former head coach Tom Herman and saw the ascension of current head coach Steve Sarkisian from the initial 5-7 season to two College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.

"This success didn't happen overnight. It took relentless hard work, belief, and unity. I am so thankful for my time at Texas, which has shaped me in ways I could never have imagined. I've grown both as a player and as a person, on and off the field.

Even starting the games in the bench as underclassmen like Liona Lefau took over the starting roles this season, Gbenda made it clear that he still had a role in the team. Whether it would be as a leader or making every snap count, Gbenda remained a key player.

"I am excited to take this next step in my journey and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. Thank you, Longhorn nation, for embracing me and supporting me throughout this journey. I will forever be proud to call myself a Texas Longhorn."

The 2025 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian

MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State

MORE: Texas Longhorns Transfer Justice Finkley Headed Back to Big 12

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/Football