Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of The Week
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns star cornerback Jahdae Barron is officially being recognized after putting together one of the best performances of his career in Saturday's 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Barron was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He finished with a season-high seven total tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, his second-career sack, a pass breakup, a quarterback pressure and an interception. The pick was his fourth of the year and tied an SEC-leading mark.
"Jahdae, another great performance for him," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. " ... "He had a heck of a game. He's such a versatile guy because he's savvy in his coverages and his blitzing and things, but yet, he's got a knack for the football. His football IQ is really high. His awareness is high, and I think he provides something for our guys defensively. A lot of guys do, but I think the mentality he brings to the stadium every Saturday is what he brings every day in practice. And I think the guys respond to him that way."
After the game, Barron thanked defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski for setting him up for success.
"It's just a trust level that the guys have for me and the coaches," Barron said. "I always say Coach PK, smart guy. Every play I made I went over there and told him thank you for calling it. PK he's a genius, so he just keeps putting me in a position to benefit in a positive for myself and for the team so I just want to thank the defensive staff for that."
Texas hosts Kentucky on Saturday.
