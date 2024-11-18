Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of The Week

Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron is being honored after his performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns star cornerback Jahdae Barron is officially being recognized after putting together one of the best performances of his career in Saturday's 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Barron was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He finished with a season-high seven total tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, his second-career sack, a pass breakup, a quarterback pressure and an interception. The pick was his fourth of the year and tied an SEC-leading mark.

"Jahdae, another great performance for him," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. " ... "He had a heck of a game. He's such a versatile guy because he's savvy in his coverages and his blitzing and things, but yet, he's got a knack for the football. His football IQ is really high. His awareness is high, and I think he provides something for our guys defensively. A lot of guys do, but I think the mentality he brings to the stadium every Saturday is what he brings every day in practice. And I think the guys respond to him that way."

After the game, Barron thanked defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski for setting him up for success.

"It's just a trust level that the guys have for me and the coaches," Barron said. "I always say Coach PK, smart guy. Every play I made I went over there and told him thank you for calling it. PK he's a genius, so he just keeps putting me in a position to benefit in a positive for myself and for the team so I just want to thank the defensive staff for that."

Texas hosts Kentucky on Saturday.

