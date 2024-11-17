Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Delivers Award-Winning Day vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
AUSTIN -- Jahdae Barron was there in 2021 when the Texas Longhorns got embarrassed in Fayetteville by the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 40-21 loss. The star cornerback returned on Saturday and delivered a performance to remember.
Barron added to his Jim Thorpe Award-worthy resume in a 20-10 win over Arkansas, finishing with a season-high seven total tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, a QB pressure and an interception. At this point, he's a near lock to be a finalist for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.
"Jahdae, another great performance for him," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. " ... "He had a heck of a game. He's such a versatile guy because he's savvy in his coverages and his blitzing and things, but yet, he's got a knack for the football. His football IQ is really high. His awareness is high, and I think he provides something for our guys defensively. A lot of guys do, but I think the mentality he brings to the stadium every Saturday is what he brings every day in practice. And I think the guys respond to him that way."
With four interceptions this season, Barron is now tied for the most picks by a player in the SEC.
Barron's first pick led to the first touchdown of the game for Texas in a first half that had little offense from both sides. He then took down Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green at the end of the second quarter for just his second-career sack. In the second half, he blitzed Green once again and forced him into a pressured throwaway.
"It's just a trust level that the guys have for me and the coaches," Barron said. "I always say Coach (Pete Kwiatkowski), smart guy. Every play I made I went over there and told him thank you for calling it. PK he's a genius, so he just keeps putting me in a position to benefit in a positive for myself and for the team so I just want to thank the defensive staff for that."
Barron will look to continue his memorable 2024 season when Texas hosts the Kentucky Wildcats next Saturday.
