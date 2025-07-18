Texas Longhorns WR Snubbed From Preseason All-SEC Team
The SEC just wrapped up its final day of SEC Media Days on Thursday, and coming out of Atlanta are predictions from the media in attendance about who they believe will be the winners of the SEC and the top players in the conference before the season.
The Texas Longhorns were heavily featured with 13 players making the preseason All-SEC Teams. However, one notable Longhorn was left off of all three preseason All-SEC teams.
Third-year wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was one of the more surprising Longhorns who was left off of all preseason All-SEC Teams. This comes after being called the "leader" of the Texas wide receiver room by Steve Sarkisian along with receiving a 2026 first-round draft projection from analyst Todd McShay earlier this offseason.
Steve Sarkisian Calls DeAndre Moore Jr. 'Leader' of Texas WR Room
"The receiving corps is one we're really excited about. We've had receivers drafted in the first round the last two years' draft, but this group is really good. DeAndre Moore is the leader of that group, who played a ton for us last year in the slot." Sarkisian said.
Last season, as the third wide receiver option for the Longhorns behind Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, Moore hauled in 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.
The wide receivers that were selected ahead of Moore for the media's preseason All-SEC teams were: Alabama's Ryan Williams and Auburn's Cam Coleman on the first team, LSU's Aaron Anderson and Longhorns teammate Ryan Wingo on the second team. And on the third team were Auburn's Eric Singleton and Missouri's Kevin Coleman Jr.
The Longhorns' wide receiver room will have many brand-new and young faces as it heads into the 2025 season. From last season's wide receiver corps, Texas is losing its top options in Golden and Bond, and a rotational piece in Silas Bolden. The three receivers were a huge contribution to the Longhorns passing attack combining for 115 catches for 1,794 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
Looking to replicate some of that production, Texas will be leaning on Moore and Ryan Wingo, who are the two returning players in the Longhorns' wide receiver room.
The Longhorns brought in a lot of young talent to their wide receiver room, starting with second-year wide receiver and Stanford transfer Emmett Mosley V, who, as a true freshman, had 48 receptions for 525 receiving yards and six touchdowns as Stanford's second option. In the 2025 recruiting class, the Longhorns brought in two touted five-star prospects in wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench. Both players were top prospects in their class and will undoubtedly get the opportunity to show their talent in year one.
As a receiver who primarily does his damage in the slot, Moore Jr. will have plenty of one-on-one opportunities with opposing teams' linebackers or safeties. With the advantageous matchups, it would be no surprise to see Moore near the top of the list in most wide receiver statistics in the country.