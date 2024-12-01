Steve Sarkisian Explains Decision to Use Arch Manning vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian introduced a new wrinkle in the offense during the first quarter of Saturday's 17-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies by bringing Arch Manning into the fold.
Facing an early 4th and 2 at the Texas A&M 15-yard line, Manning entered for Quinn Ewers, who was still dealing with an ankle injury. A proven threat with his legs, Manning took the snap and stumbled his way to the pylon for a 15-yard run that was ruled a touchdown upon review. He would end up finishing with three carries for 14 yards and the touchdown.
After the game, Sarkisian talked about his decision to use Manning in the offense.
"We've had that going for a little bit, it was just figuring out the right timing of it," Sarkisian said of the play package. "Naturally this week, with Quinn being limited some, Arch got some more reps. We just wanted to keep him engaged in the game and find some opportunities for him. A heck of a touchdown run by him to stay inbounds and get in the end zone. That really kind of sparked us there to get everything started."
Manning has shown that his legs and size make him a weapon as a runner, as he's now tallied 20 carries for 95 yards and four touchdowns this season. Most of this yardage came on his 67-yard touchdown run against UTSA.
The Longhorns could potentially have more in store for Manning when Texas takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship in Atlanta Saturday.
