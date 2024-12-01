Texas Longhorns' Gunnar Helm Calls Out Texas A&M Aggies Fans
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm had a message for Texas A&M Aggies fans on social media after Saturday's 17-7 win in College Station.
"That was y'all's LOUD?" Helm tweeted, mocking the supposed hostile environment of Kyle Field.
Strangely enough, Helm was asked about 20 minutes later during the postgame press conference if the crowd was as loud as he expected.
"I'm going to answer that," he said.
It seems he had already said what needed to be said.
Trash talk aside, Helm came up with some big-time catches against the Aggies. He finished with six grabs for 56 yards, as he and Quinn Ewers displayed good chemistry through the air.
"Like I said countless times, he's a warrior and super easy to play for," Helm said of Ewers. "That long run, I think that fired all of us up. And we're all obviously super proud of him and super happy that he played the way he did tonight."
Helm now finishes the regular season with team-high marks in catches (48) and receiving yards (600). He also had five touchdowns.
Helm was asked after the win if he thought Texas could ever be in the SEC Championship after being a part of the team that went 5-7 in 2021.
"Absolutely not," Helm said. "This has been countless blessings. Starting on that first team that didn't make a bowl game, to get to where we are now. And going through the Big 12 championship, making the College Football Playoff. We're super excited."
Helm and the Longhorns will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Saturday.
