2027 QB Sets Official Visit Date with the Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian and company have officially locked down an official visit with incoming class of 2026 quarterback Dia Bell, and are now looking to snag their 2027 quarterback commit.
Peyton Houston, the program's latest prospect for the class of 2027, locked in his official visit to the Forty Acres and is set to make the trip on April 12, Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported on Monday.
Houston has already been to Austin on a few occasions, his latest visit being Jan. 25.
"I got to see how he helps his quarterbacks get to the next level," Houston told Spiegelman.
The Longhorns won't be the only ones trying to secure the four-star recruit out of Shreveport, Louisiana. Houston also said he will be taking official visits to 11 other schools, including Texas rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M alongside notable SEC teams like LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Houston has already accumulated 25 total offers following a stellar sophomore season where he threw for nearly 4,500 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions at Evangel Christian. Rivals predicts the No. 7 nationally-ranked quarterback to settle at Oklahoma, but there's still plenty of time for Sarkisian to work his magic.
Sarkisian has been hot on the recruiting trail in the past couple seasons, especially when it comes to offense. His most impressive commit and No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2023, Arch Manning will hit the field this fall as the starter, followed up by All-American athlete and 2024 commit Trey Owens, five-star 2025 commit KJ Lacey, and five-star 2026 commit Dia Bell on the back burner.
So far, Houston is the only 2027 recruit that Texas has its eyes on after wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster reclassified to the 2026 class last month.
There's no doubt that Houston would receive the best guidance under a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator like Sarkisian, who looks to develop his guys into NFL superstars, starting with Texas Ex Quinn Ewers.
