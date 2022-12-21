Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Defense?

AUSTIN -- The Early Signing Period has officially come and gone on Wednesday, and the Texas Longhorns have finished with one of the most talented classes in the 2023 cycle.

And while things might not be done just yet, the bulk of the Horns' prospects are now locked into a career at the 40 Acres. Many of them will be enrolling early for the spring semester to get rolling with the program.

So who could make an early impact for the Horns?

Let's take a look at a few prospects on the defensive side of the ball, that will get consideration for early playing time next season.

1. LB Anthony Hill

Raise your hand if you saw this one coming.

Arguably the best linebacker in the 2023 class, Hill nearly began his career in College Station with the Texas A&M Aggies. But Texas jostled him away at the last minute, as he'll now look to fill a major area of need at linebacker for coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's defense.

With DeMarvion Overshown headed to the NFL, Hill will fill in alongside fellow linebacker Jaylon Ford, who was of the best at the position in the country this past season.

Look for Hill to live up to the hype early and often.

2. CB Malik Muhammad

Muhammad, who is arguably the biggest defensive commit for Horns in the class of 2023, had Texas fans on their heels after he speculation arose that he could be reopening his recruitment.

But now that he's officially a Longhorn, fans can expect a solid share of big defensive plays in the secondary based on his athleticism and ball skills.

It's unclear exactly the kind of role Muhammad could have as a freshman. But with veterans like D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook leaving, Muhammad could work his way into some solid playing time early in the season for a secondary that will be led by Jahdae Barron

3. S Derek Williams

Williams seemed to leave Texas hanging all the way up to Early Signing Day. But one of the best safeties in the country is now headed to the Forty Acres, where he could make an immediate impact alongside Muhammad.

It’s hard to compare the journey Overshown had at Texas with any incoming recruit, but Williams’ size as a defensive back gives him that linebacker-safety hybrid look, a similar trait that led Agent 0 to make the switch to linebacker.

Considering he played a bit of running back in high school, his physicality isn’t in question. This alone should give him a significant role to begin his collegiate career.

4. EDGE Colton Vasek

Like Hill, Vasek broke the hearts of another Texas rival after he de-committed from Oklahoma.

Instead of wreaking havoc as a pass-rusher for the Sooners, he’ll now look to reverse that role. A hometown Austin product from Westlake, Vasek possesses the physical traits coaches love to see in a lineman. He’s lengthy and strong but balances this out with speed while rushing the passer. He likely has his father Brian to thank for some of these genes, as he played defensive end at Texas from 1991-95.

One of the most exciting defensive prospects in the class, Vasek will look to get comfortable for his hometown Horns off the jump.

