Texas Longhorns Ex Johntay Cook Projected To Transfer To ACC
As former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook navigates through the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second time this offseason, a new contender has appeared to potentially land the DeSoto native.
According to On3's Transfer Portal Tracker and per Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, Cook is now projected to head to the American Atlantic Conference (ACC) and suit up for the Syracuse Orange for the 2025 season.
First announcing he would be leaving the 40 Acres in December 2024, Cook joined the Washington Huskies, only to hit the portal again a little over two weeks later.
Cook played a very minor role in Steve Sarkisian's offense during his two seasons with the Longhorns, totaling 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns, both coming this year against the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 3.
However, the wide receiver also had his fair share of off-field issues. After being charged with misdemeanor, theft, and interfering with public duties this past February, Cook against found himself in handcuffs after being found in possession of less than two grams of marijuana.
That being said, Cook was still able to make a name for himself while at DeSoto High School, especially as a senior, with his 84 catches for 1,469 yards and 22 touchdowns awarding him the Dallas Morning News Offensive Player of the Year honors, capping off a high school career that saw him total 165 receptions for 2,965 yards and 50 receiving scores.
Cook was a five-star recruit out of high school, and he committed to the Texas Longhorns.