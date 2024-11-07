Texas Longhorns Parting Ways With WR Johntay Cook II
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns wide receiver room is reportedly going through some major midseason changes.
Per reports Thursday from Inside Texas, Longhorns sophomore receiver Johntay Cook II is no longer with the program. Cook II, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, had just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 35 yards and two scores in the win over UTSA on Sept. 14.
There was an expectation entering the 2024 season that Cook II would see an increased role after minimal usage as a freshman but has instead become buried on a depth chart that features Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, DeAndre Moore Jr., Silas Bolden and true freshman standout Ryan Wingo.
When meeting with the media in September, Cook II said that he was ready to embrace the competition in the receiving room. However, if reports are true, it appears plans have changed.
"The competition rises and you just got to bring your A game every day, because (there's) dudes around you that can make big plays," he said.
Cook II, who also inked an NIL deal with Beats by Dre headphones this season, spoke highly of the depth Texas has at receiver.
"I think it's been great, and I don't even think it's showed all the way, because we've been fortunate to not have that many injuries," Cook II said. " I think it just raises the intensity and practice because the (starters) will go and it's speed speed speed and the (backups) go and it's speed, speed, speed, speed, sometimes threes will go and it's speed, speed, speed, speed. So it's just a great look for the whole team just having good guys at almost three deep."
If this is indeed the end of Cook II's time at Texas, he ends his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
No. 5 Texas hosts the Florida Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
