Texas Football Names 79 Players to SEC Academic Honor Roll
The Texas Longhorns not only tackled their opponents on the football field this season, but tackled their academics inside the classroom as well.
Texas football welcomed 79 student athletes to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll on Saturday after accumulating a program-best 3.27 GPA for the fall semester.
This high performance can be attributed to the culture that head coach Steve Sarkisian has founded within his four-year tenure, and he has made it clear that improving his players' academic mindset was a goal of his from the beginning.
"When I got the job in 2021 in January, after that spring semester, I got a team GPA from our administration. We had a 2.33 team GPA. Well, what happened that fall? We went 5-7. How many players did we get drafted? Zero," Sarkisian said as a guest speaker at the Texas High School Coaches Association back in July.
He went on to say how the team's overall GPA correlated with their success during the fall season and has ultimately led them to a Big 12 Championship title and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.
"The next spring ... we end up with a 2.76 team GPA. That fall, we go 8-5. We have five players drafted. We go through the next fall. All the sudden the spring comes around, we have a 2.98 team GPA. We go 12-2, we're Big 12 champs, we go to the College Football Playoff and we have 11 players drafted, more than Texas ever has." Sarkisian said. "We use an adage around our place, who you are some of the time is who you are all of the time."
Fifth-year senior defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron expressed how Sarkisian personally helped him in reaching his goals of graduating from Texas following the loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl earlier this year.
"It's going to be amazing for these guys, and the reason they're going to be amazing is because Coach Sark and what he's about," Barron said. "It's nothing about football...it's culture, who you are as a person. As soon as he got here, our GPA's got better. I mean, he pushed me to graduate, I know that was hard on him. He truly wants everybody to be a better person."
The Longhorns will look to improve even more next season as Sarkisian will return for his fifth year.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Joe Burrow on Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers: 'Poster Child of NIL'
MORE: Longhorns Baseball Duo Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
MORE: Texas Longhorns 5-Star Signee Justus Terry Responds to NIL Claims
MORE: Blake Gideon Sends Farewell Message to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Which Three Texas Longhorns Made it in Expert's Top-50 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings?