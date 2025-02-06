Three Texas Longhorns Taken in First Round of Expert's Newest Mock NFL Draft
Just a year after setting a program record with 11 players selected within the first six rounds of the NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns could end up resetting that bar come April.
With 19 players in total declared for the draft from Texas, not only could Texas end up resetting the record for the most players taken through six rounds, but they could also set the national record for most players taken from a single school in one draft.
Currently, that record is held by the Georgia Bulldogs, who set it in the 2022 NFL Draft, where they had 15 players taken. And while the most recent mock draft from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein is just for Round 1, it does show the Longhorns could be in a good position for the next six rounds if the first round did play out how he projects.
No. 10: Chicago Bears Select Kelvin Banks Jr.
"Banks' 2024 tape was a little up-and-down, but he is battle-tested against NFL-caliber talent," Zierlein writes. "He can play left tackle or move inside to guard. The Bears need all things O-line."
With first year head coach Ben Johnson looking to revamp a Bears offense that struggled even with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams under center, securing a potential franchise left tackle makes sense.
While the NFL.com analyst says that Banks' tape this past season was "a little up-and-down" it is worth noting he leaves Austin after three seasons with just four sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers Select Matthew Golden
"Golden can line up inside or outside," Zierlein writes. "He took a big step forward as a playmaker in 2024 and would give the Steelers a drama-free option at wideout."
The former Houston transfer could become one of the draft's biggest risers in the coming weeks. Golden has already been drawing first-round buzz since announcing his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft. But, if he can put together an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine his stock could rise even more.
He led the Longhorns in receiving with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions, in his lone season on the Forty Acres. That is also despite being without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for two games.
He'd join a Steelers receiving core that already boasts George Pickens. Who could form quite the dynamic duo with Golden.
No. 24: Minnesota Vikings Select Jahdae Barron
"With the Vikings currently holding just three picks in the 2025 draft -- a first-rounder and two fifth-rounders -- they need to hit in Round 1," Zierlein writes. "With terrific instincts and ball production, Barron could step in quickly if necessary."
Another Longhorn who could be set to see his stock rise over the coming weeks. After returning to Austin for a senior season, Barron has already made himself some money due to his standout season as an outside cornerback. He returned to school and won the Jim Thorpe Award, which should already say enough about his play.
The selection of Barron would give the Vikings one of the league's top receivers on offense, and what they'd hope to become one of the NFL's top shutdown corners on defense.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Xavier Worthy 'Expects Nothing Less' Than a Heisman Trophy for Arch Manning
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns Star Tim Campbell, Brother of Earl Campbell, Dead at 68
MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Johntay Cook Arrested On Multiple Charges
MORE: Longhorns Dominate, Ewers Picked As Aaron Rodgers Heir in New ESPN Mock Draft
MORE: Bijan Robinson Reflects on Ohio State Recruiting Saga: 'Doesn't Feel Right'