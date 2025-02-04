Expert Names Texas Longhorns Nation's Best Team Heading into 2025
Who is the best team in college football heading into 2025? While it is still very early, as the national championship was not even three weeks ago, it is still a discussion that many are having fresh off the Ohio State Buckeyes capturing their ninth national title.
This includes former ESPN analyst David Pollack, who now shares his takes via his YouTube channel, where ran down his top-five teams in college football next season. And maybe to the surprise of some, the Buckeyes weren't the No. 1 team. Rather, it was the Texas Longhorns.
"It starts with Arch," Pollack said. "He did plenty good and unlocked this offense really well. When he was in the lineup, the deep ball was better, and I think this offense opens up vertically. But you also his ability to run the football."
Even after the loss of Quinn Ewers and several players from his supporting cast. There is still a lot of belief that on paper Texas could take that next step in 2025 and win its first national championship in two decades.
The biggest question for the Longhorns offense does not seemingly lie at quarterback. Rather it seems the questions are more focused on the supporting cast. Texas has recruited well under head coach Steve Sarkisian, especially on the offensive end. But now, it will be a question of whether those players are ready to take the next step.
This refers in large part to the receiver room where as things currently stand the Longhorns don't have a veteran receiver who joined via the transfer portal like they have in seasons past. Now that doesn't mean they don't end up landing one. But for now, Texas will be leaning on DeAndre Moore and Ryan Wingo to take the next steps.
Meanwhile, defensively, Texas brings back some important pieces. The Longhorns return two first-team All-Americans in inside linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and safety Michael Taaffe. They also return freshman phenom Colin Simmons.
That isn't to say the Longhorns didn't lose talented players. They will have holes to fill, with the defensive line being the biggest, so far after losing Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, and Barron Sorrel.
Yet, even with some questions, the Pollack feels confident the Longhorns are the nation's best team heading into 2025.
