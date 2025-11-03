Texas Longhorns Gaining Momentum for Five-Star WR Recruit
As Texas football finds itself on a roll in conference play, the Longhorns are also making moves off the field, hosting a few high-ranked recruits.
Among these recruits was 2027 five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who may already have narrowed Texas down as a possible contender for his commitment.
"I felt like I've known them for years. I can definitely see myself there," Royal said, according to Rivals Sam Spiegelman.
Easton Royal's Elite List of Offers
Royal is the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class according to Rivals. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, the young receiver is one of the most dynamic players in his recruiting class and has caught the attention of the Longhorns. Visiting Austin for the first time to see Texas, Royal says the program has a feeling of familiarity.
In 2024, Royal finished his season with 1,149 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns through 12 games. Now one of the nation's top prospects in the 2027 class, he boasts 30 offers including Texas and fellow SEC members, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.
"The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball," Rivals scout Charles Power said. "One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level."
The No. 1-ranked wide receiver by Rivals, Royal is also listed as the top-ranked player in Louisiana and the sixth-ranked player in the nation. If he were to commit to the Longhorns, he would be the second player to join Texas in the 2027 class.
Currently, the only Texas commit in the 2027 class is linebacker Taven Epps. A four-star, Epps is ranked as the No. 7 linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports. If Texas can land Royal, it would be their first player in the class on the offensive end of the ball.
While Royal doesn't seem to be making his decision any time soon, when he does decide to declare, the Longhorns are hoping he maintains his current sentiment about the program and the future it can offer the receiver.