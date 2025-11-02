Texas Longhorns QB Target Recaps Recruiting Visit
The Texas Longhorns are now focused on winning, as evident after their massive win against the top-10-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, but that doesn't mean they aren't also concerned about the future.
Finally back at the Forty Acres after a month away, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns hosted a lot of big-name recruits for the coming years, including one name in the class of 2028.
Texas hosted quarterback Trey Wright, hailed as a rising prospect in the 2028 cycle and the number one quarterback in the class, made his way to Austin and was impressed with the Longhorns and what the coaching staff told him on his visit, something he talked about in an exclusive interview with Texas Longhorns on SI.
Trey Wrght
A product of Lone Star High School in Frisco, TX, Wright is regarded as one of the top dual-sport athletes in his class, demonstrating poise and accuracy on the football field, while also being one of the best scoring point guards in the country. His talent stems from his family; his dad was an NFL receiver, his grandfather was a shortstop in the MLB, and his cousin was a first-round NFL linebacker.
Now, after his time at the Forty Acres, he has drawn the attention of the Longhorns coaching staff, who are aware of his exceptional talent levels, especially in the ground game. Wright loved his time there, often reminiscing about the experience and the culture from his visit during his stay this past weekend.
"They just told me to keep going and that they see what I’m doing and they got a close eye on me. Also they said I have a very rare skill set and talent and that I’m going to be very special," Wright told JD Andress of Texas Longhorns on SI. "My favorite thing was just the culture the coaches and players bring and their winning mentality. Also the environment is just different with all the fans and supporters. But mostly the coaches."
The Frisco native is already making waves on the recruiting trails and has Lone Star High School playing at a high level, utilizing his ability to extend plays and scramble when they break down to his advantage, keeping his opponents on their toes.
With visits already this season from the SMU Mustangs and the TCU Horned Frogs, it's evident that coaches around the state are already aware of the 'special talent' that the Longhorns' coaching staff has identified. Being able to make an early impression, as he is only going to continue to get better, is a big win for Sarkisian and his staff.