Texas Longhorns' Gunnar Helm Shines on Senior Day
Saturday was an emotional day at Darrell K Royal Stadium as the Texas Longhorns honored a senior class that's meant so much to them.
After the traditional pregame ceremony, the seniors went out and made sure their last home game was a memorable one. To name just a few, Quinn Ewers threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Majors and Andrew Mukuba had an interception as the Longhorns beat the Kentucky Wildcats 31-14 in front of the home crowd.
Of all the seniors, though, none shined more than tight end Gunnar Helm. The rising star stole the show on offense, hauling in five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
“I really like throwing the football to him,” Ewers said postgame.
After the game, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave his tight end possibly the highest praise he possibly could.
"I think he's a model of what development looks like," Sarkisian said.
Just looking at the numbers, it's easy to see how far Helm has come. The Englewood, Colorado native played exclusively on special teams in his first season, began working his way into the offense in his second and became a consistent contributor in his third. Now in his fourth season, he's a dynamic receiving threat with some SEC awards possibly coming his way. He's truly an example of how the Longhorns can develop talent.
Helm's career as a Longhorns is obviously not over. He still has next week's rivalry game against Texas A&M, plus potentially the SEC Championship Game and/or College Football Playoff to look forward to. No matter how far the Longhorns go, it's safe to assume Helm will be a big factor through the championship chase.
