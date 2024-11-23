Quinn Ewers Returns vs. Kentucky Wildcats After Exiting Medical Tent
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers went into the medical tent in the second quarter of Saturday's home finale against the Kentucky Wildcats after the conclusion of a touchdown drive. Ewers appeared to have his ankle rolled up on earlier in the possession but never went off to the sidelines despite having a small limp.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, he was right back on the field for Texas' next drive after an acrobatic interception from Jelani McDonald. A few plays later, he connected with Gunnar Helm for his second touchdown catch of the day on a 17-yard score.
Ewers has, of course, been no stranger to injuries during his time at Texas. He's in his third year with Texas but has missed a total of seven games as a Longhorn due to injury, with at least two absences in each season. This included two missed games this season due to an oblique injury he suffered against UTSA.
Naturally, the conversation of him earning the "injury-prone" label is a real one to have, but head coach Steve Sarkisian sees things differently.
“I don't necessarily think so," Sarkisian said. "Sometimes injuries happen because they happen, you know? ... I mean, when a guy gets pile-drived on his shoulder, there's a pretty good chance — it doesn't matter who you are — your shoulder is probably going to be sore to some capacity. Or when you get pile-drived and your clavicle gets, gets popped. I mean, I don't know many guys that would have withstood that hit from Dallas Turner a couple years ago. That was an odd hit. And I've seen that injury, that same injury Quinn had that year, Jalen Hurts had as well. Oddly enough, he has the oblique strain there a few weeks ago, and I'm watching the game the other night. Derek Carr is out of the game, oblique strain."
