Gunnar Helm's Two TDs Gives Texas Longhorns Halftime Lead vs. Kentucky Wildcats
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns led the Kentucky Wildcats 24-7 at halftime in Austin Saturday thanks to two first-half touchdown grabs from tight end Gunnar Helm.
Helm had three grabs for 34 yards and the two scores. Matthew Golden paced Texas with six catches for 85 yards while Quinn Ewers was 17 of 26 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas got the ball first and scored thanks to some early production from Golden, who had a 19-yard grab on 3rd and 11 to keep the drive going. He had a 14-yard grab on the next play before having a 20-yard catch-and-run a few snaps later. Ewers then looked his way on 3rd and 2 from the 3-yard line but the pass was broken up. On a no-hesitation fourth-down call, Ewers escaped the pocket and found Helm wide open for the score
Running back Jamarion Wilcox had an 18-yard run on Kentucky's first play from scrimmage but the Wildcats punted four plays later.
The Longhorns were primed to add another touchdown on the board before after moving to the Kentuckty 31-yard line thanks to a 21-yard run from Jaydon Blue and a 13-yard grab from Golden.
However, Ewers missed Helm wide open on a key 4th and 1, instead electing to toss the ball into the dirt. Kentucky was unable to make anything of the stop and went three-and-out. Quintrevion Wisner began Texas' next drive with a 17-yard run but the Longhorns punted after Ewers missed Ryan Wingo deep on a 3rd and 13.
Kentucky was able to take advantage as a result of another stop. Vandagriff rolled out on 3rd and 4 to find Ja'MoriM Maclin for a 42-yard gain. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. forced a fumble on an ensuing 3rd and 1 at the goaline but Vandagriff had some more magin in him. On 4th and 2 at the Texas four-yard line, he connected with tight end Josh Kattus, who went vertical at the pylon for a four-yard touchdown.
The Longhorns got down to the red zone once again thanks to a steady dose of Wisner and Blue to go along with a 17-yard catch from Isaiah Bond on a risky pass from Ewers. Texas got stopped on an eventual third down but a personal foul against Kenuckt after the play kept the drive alive and allowed Blue to power in for a five-yard touchdown.
Texas safety Jelani McDonald then came up with arguably the play of the year for the Longhorns on an acrobatic interception that gave the Longhorns the ball back. Ewers found Helm for his second touchdown of the day three plays later on 3rd and 7. Bert Auburn added a late 49-yard field goal for Texas.
The Wildcats will receive the second-half kickoff.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings