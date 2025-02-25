Texas Longhorns Hire New DBs Coach to Replace Terry Joseph
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are bringing back a familiar face to replace defensive backs coach Terry Joseph, who is heading to the New Orleans Saints.
Per reports Monday from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods, the Longhorns are hiring Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina to be the team's new defensive backs coach. He spent 12 seasons with Texas under former head coach Mack Brown from 2001 to 2013 as a defensive backs coach, assistant head coach, and co-defensive coordinator.
Akina, 68, spent the past two seasons at Arizona, first starting out as an analyst in 2023 before moving to defensive coordinator this past season.
After departing from Texas with Brown in 2013, Akina joined the Stanford coaching staff as a defensive backs coach and ended up spending nine seasons in Palo Alto.
Akina played quarterback during his collegiate days at Washington the late '70s. It's possible that this could play a role in why Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, a former quarterback himself, added Akina to the fold.
Akina will have some big shoes to fill, as Terry helped coach what was one of the best secondaries in college football this past season. Led by Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron along with elite safeties Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe, the Longhorns allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (173.8) in 2024. The defense as a whole surrendered the third-fewest total yards (283.7) and points (15.3) per game.
Texas will kick off its 2025 season -- and the Arch Manning era -- in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Satuday, Aug. 30.
