Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Declares for NFL Draft: 'Bleed Burnt Orange'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is officially moving on to the next chapter in his football career.
Banks Jr. announced on Instagram Sunday that he's declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after three seasons on the Forty Acres. He's expected to be one of the top players selected at the draft in Green Bay this April.
"I will always bleed burnt orange and cherish the memories I've made here," Banks Jr. wrote. "Thank you Longhorn Nation for everything. I look forward to representing Texas proudly in the next chapter of my journey."
Here's a look at his full announcement:
Banks Jr. ends his Texas career having started in all 42 games he appeared in for the Longhorns. An All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2023, he followed that up by winning the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award this season while anchoring Texas' offensive line.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some high praise for Banks Jr. earlier this season.
"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Sarkisian said. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent. ... "I want him to win every award he can win, be an All-American and a first-round pick. I don't know what else left tackles can do on that front."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
