Texas Longhorns Land Another Standout Transfer Wide Receiver

After the past couple of weeks, the Texas Longhorns already had one of the best transfer portal classes in the country.

They also pulled off a major win, landing former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who was one of the most sought-after players in the portal, and gave them arguably the best wide receiver group in the country.

Now, that group has gotten even better.

According to reports from On3, Texas has landed a commitment from fifth-year Wake Forest wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, who is coming off a visit to Austin this week.

Berkhalter brings five years of experience to the table as a transfer and would give Texas some veteran depth for next season. He spent two years at NC A&T before transferring to Cincinnati.

A native of Cincinnati, Berkhalter played in two games with his hometown Bearkats in 2023 before redshirting. He caught 11 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with the team in 2024 but chose to transfer to Wake Forest last offseason.

This past season with the Demon Deacons, he finished with career-high numbers in catches (30) and receiving yards (416) while having two touchdowns.

Across four years of his career, Berkhalter has posted 76 catches for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns.

Why The Berkhalter Signing Matters for Texas

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter catches a pass in the first half against the North Carolina State | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Before signing Berkhalter, Texas already made a major splash in the portal with Coleman, along with retaining Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, Daylan McCutcheon, and Kaliq Lockett.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound senior now likely slides in as the No. 2 X wide receiver behind Cam Coleman, allowing Lockett to back up Wingo at the Z spot.

Now that the Longhorns have landed Berkhalter, their portal class will be all but complete. Along with Coleman and guard Laurence Seymore, Texas added to its offense by signing NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman.

Texas also added Burkhalter's teammate from this past season by signing Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani.

On defense, the Longhorns brought in Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.