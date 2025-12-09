Texas Longhorns Lose Key Member of Scouting Department

After missing out on the College Football Playoff, the Texas Longhorns still have a notable bowl game to play against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Eve.

However, the team is already seeing the departure of both players and staff members following the end of the regular season.

After losing special assistant to head coach Neal Brown, who took the head coaching job at North Texas, the Longhorns are expected to see another notable name head to Denton.

Texas Longhorns Expected to Lose Director of Scouting

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pauses during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas director of scouting Errin Joe is expected to be hired by North Texas as its next general manager, joining Brown in the process.

Joe had previously served as the general manager at Georgia Tech and also worked at Alabama.

North Texas finished with a 11-1 record during the regular season before falling to Tulane in the American Conference Championship, losing out on a berth to the College Football Playoff in the process. The program is clearly on the rise and now Joe will look to play a role in its continued success.

North Texas is also expected to hire Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge to join Brown's staff, per Zenitz. He also previously served as the co-defensive coordinator of the Oregon Ducks.

North Texas head coach Eric Morris accepted the head coaching job with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who fired long-time head coach Mike Gundy mid-season. Brown was hired to replace Morris after spending just one season with the Longhorns under Sarkisian.

Brown brings tons of experience with him to Denton, as he has 10 years of head coaching reps under his belt. North Texas's newest head coach received his first head coaching gig with the Troy Trojans, where he accumulated a 35-16 record in four seasons, leading the Trojans to three bowl wins and a Sun Belt Conference championship during his tenure.

After his fruitful tenure with Troy, Brown accepted the head coaching job with the West Virginia Mountaineers, where he spent six seasons, recording a 37-35 record over that time span.

Brown's best season in Morgantown came in 2023, when the Mountaineers went 9-4. After a 6-6 season in 2024, Brown was let go by West Virginia.