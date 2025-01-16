Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns EDGE Trey Moore Set to Return in 2025

Texas Longhorns Trey Moore will be returning to the team for one more season.

Isa Almeida

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) and Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (89) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) and Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (89) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore appears to be coming back for another year at Texas.

According to NFL scout Dane Brugler, Moore's name was not on the list of underclassmen to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. He also did not enter the NCAA Transfer Portal by the Jan. 15 deadline, despite speculation that both options could be on the table.

In other words, unless Moore elects to enter the portal in the spring window, he will be back in Austin for the 2025 season.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrate after a sack during
Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrate after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moore was a big-name addition in the transfer portal for the Longhorns last offseason and was named to the preseason All-SEC third team. He will be taking advantage of his last year of eligibility by staying in the Forty Acres.

One of four Longhorn defenders with 10.5 or more tackles for loss this season, Moore started in all 15 games of the season, including the one against his former team. He has a total of 139 career tackles, 105 at UTSA and 34 at Texas, and is one of three Texas players with both 10.5-or-more tackles for loss and 6.5-or-more sacks.

Moore's 6.5 sacks were the third most on the Texas roster. Moore is the only Texas defender with multiple fumble recoveries and multiple forced fumbles, recording multiple tackles in a game on 12 different occasions.

He recorded nine total tackles in Texas' three post-season games against Georgia in the SEC Championship, Clemson in the College Football Playoff first round, and Arizona State in the quarterfinal matchup.

In two years with the Roadrunners, Moore led the team in single-season sacks and tackles for loss with 14 and 18, both in the 2023 season. The Edge was named 2023 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-AAC the same year. As a redshirt sophomore, he was a three-time AAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Moore committed to UTSA as the District 27-6A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Smithson Valley High School in San Antonio.

Now he returns to Austin, where is will be part of one of the most dynamic pass rushing attacks in all of college football.

