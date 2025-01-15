Texas Longhorns Legend Colt McCoy Shares Advice For Arch Manning
It's the dawn of a new day in Austin.
With three-year starter Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL Draft on Wednesday morning, the Arch Manning era has officially begun for the Texas Longhorns. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, he's has seen some action as a backup over the past two seasons, but now he takes the reins as the Longhorns' full-time starter.
It's a big jump for the talented youngster, but fortunately for him, he'll take over the starting role with a rock-solid support system in place. Not just within the program, but outside it as well.
After Ewers officially declared for the draft, legendary Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy shared some advice for Manning as he begins this new chapter of his career.
"Arch is walking into a great opportunity," McCoy said on Underdog's "Clean Pocket" podcast. "Don't put too much pressure on yourself. Go out there and be you. Play to your strengths. We're all different as quarterbacks. We all have an edge somehow. If Arch is smart, he'll figure out his edge.
"He knows he can move, is athletic and can throw a great deep ball. He needs to sit down with [quarterbacks coach] AJ Milwee and Sark [head coach Steve Sarkisian] and figure out the things he loves. Things that he can call anytime and get a completion. When the season rolls around, Texas will be in a great spot. There are playmakers all around him. They are very well-coached. Arch just has to attack and have that chip on your shoulder. Texas has made it to the final four two years in a row; what are we going to do to make it all the way?"
McCoy knows a thing or two about taking over for a standout quarterback. In 2006, he took over as the Longhorns' starter immediately after Vince Young led the team to a national championship a year prior. Sure, Ewers may not be as prolific as Young was, but it's still big shoes to fill.
"If you're Arch and you're going into this off-season, how do you attack it?" McCoy said. "How do you prepare? What do you do? There's so much value in him being in the program for the last two years and getting to see a guy like Quinn Ewers on a day-to-day basis.
"What's his schedule like? What's he studying on Tuesdays? What's he looking at on Wednesdays? How's he taking care of his body? All those lessons and hours spent in the building will play a big role for Arch as he moves forward to be the starter. This offseason is a time for him to attack."
