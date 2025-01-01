Texas Longhorns Make College Football History in Peach Bowl Win
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns stand alone at the top of college football bowl history after a thrilling 39-31 double-overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in Atlanta on Wednesday.
With the 39-31 win in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl, Texas became the first team to win all six New Year's Six Bowls.
The Longhorns now move to 32-26-2 all-time in bowl games with the win. Texas also advances to the Cotton Bowl for the CFP Semifinals on Friday, Jan. 10 and will face the winner of Oregon vs. Ohio State.
Texas has won the Cotton Bowl 11 times (last in 2003 vs. LSU), the Rose Bowl twice (last in 2006 vs. USC), the Sugar Bowl twice (last in 2019 vs. Georgia), the Fiesta Bowl once (2008 vs. Ohio State), the Orange Bowl twice (last in 1965 vs. Alabama), and now, the Peach Bowl.
The Longhorns will now play in their third NY6 bowl game in the Steve Sarkisian with this upcoming Cotton Bowl appearance. Texas lost 37-31 to the Washington Huskies in the CFP Semifinals at the Sugar Bowl last season.
Sarkisian talked about the team's culture and toughness after the win over Arizona State
"There's going to be plenty of stuff that we're going to look at this tape and say we gotta do better and be better, but the one thing I won't have to say is our toughness and fight doesn't need to be better," Sarkisian said. "And if there's one thing that you want as a calling card for your team is just that. So I think it's a tribute to these guys up here and their leadership and the culture that we have and their ability to stay calm through the storm and execute when like I said when our best was needed."
The Cotton Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 10.
