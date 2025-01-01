Texas Longhorns 'In The Mix' For USC Transfer Zachariah Branch
The Texas Longhorns are gearing up to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday afternoon in the Peach Bowl for the right to advance in the College Football Playoffs.
But thanks to the college calendar, they are also keeping their eyes on the NCAA Transfer Portal, where they are reportedly a contender for one of the top available players in the country.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are "in the mix" for explosive USC receiver Zachariah Branch, alongside Tennessee, Georgia and Arizona State.
"Sources tell On3 that discussions between Tennessee and Zachariah Branch’s camp remain as the two sides work to find a date for a possible visit.," Nakos said in the report. "Texas is another school in the mix, and Georgia and Arizona State previously landed visits."
In his two seasons in Los Angeles, the former Trojan was an explosive play waiting to happen, catching 78 passes for 823 yards and three scores and rushing 11 times for 87 yards and one score in 23 games. He also returned 29 kicks for 406 yards and one touchdown, and 29 punts for 547 yards and one touchdown, giving him 1,863 all-purpose yards in just 23 games.
Branch was a member of the 2023 class, where he was a consensus five-star and top-10 recruit, and ranked as the No. 7 player in the nation, the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 player in Nevada, per the 247Sports Player Rankings. Now as a transfer, Branch ranks as the No. 3 overall player in the portal, and the No. 2 wide receiver, per the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
The Longhorns are going to be in big need of receiver help heading into the 2025 season, with Isaiah Bond likely heading to the NFL, Silas Bolden a senior, and Matthew Golden also potentially entering his name into the draft. Not to mention, the Longhorns also lost Johntay Cook to the portal, and former Georgia Tech wideout and top transfer product Eric Singleton, who visited Texas on Monday, appears to be Auburn-bound.
Branch could help fill that void instantly, creating a dynamic trio of wideouts with Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore, alongside incoming freshmen Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett. The Longhorns also really like what they have in freshmen Parker Livingstone, Aaron Butler, and Freddie Dubose, but will still likely look for one more difference-maker at receiver, even if Branch entered the fold.
He could also provide a major weapon on special teams, as arguably the most dangerous return man in the country.
