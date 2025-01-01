Texas Defeats Arizona State in Overtime Thriller Despite Stalled Out Run Game
The Texas Longhorns are one game away from advancing to their first national championship since 2009. And if they hope to make it all the way this year, they will need to figure out what prevented their run game from ever getting going in the thrilling 39-31 overtime win over Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
Just 11 days after the Longhorns offense ran for 292 yards in the 38-24 win over Clemson, Texas never found anywhere near the same success in the Peach Bowl. The Longhorns found themselves as the team that was outdone on the ground. Led by star running back Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils rushed for 212 yards on a Texas defense that came into the game allowing just 104 yards per game.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns rushing attack struggled mightily against an undersized Arizona State defensive line. After rushing for nearly 300 yards versus Clemson, the Texas ground game was held to 54 yards.
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner was held to a team-best 45 yards on 18 carries. Meanwhile, his backfield partner, Jaydon Blue, managed just four yards on four carries.
The struggles with the run game were very reminiscent of both losses to Georgia. The Sun Devils join the Bulldogs as the only other team to hold the Texas offense to under 100 yards rushing in a game this season.
Yet, even with an offense that was lacking balance statistically, the Longhorns still managed to beat the Sun Devils. Albeit in overtime, Texas found a way to win, much thanks to Quinn Ewers and the passing game.
The junior quarterback who was the subject of many questions following both losses to Georgia, passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception while completing 20 of his 30 passes. Ewers's third and final touchdown turned out to be the decisive one as he hit tight end Gunnar Helm for a 25-yard strike on the first play of the second overtime period.
The Longhorns will now return home to Texas where they will play the winner of Ohio State and Oregon in the Cotton Bowl on January 10.
