Texas Longhorns Gash Arizona State With 75-Yard Punt Return TD
The Texas Longhorns showed little hesitation in the opening minutes of Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Peach Bowl.
After a two-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead, the Longhorns forced a quick three-and-out and an ASU punt.
The first punt for Arizona State resulted in a penalty against Texas, but it was a tale of two kicks on the second drive. On the Sun Devils' second punt, Longhorns receiver Silas Bolden delivered one of the highlights of the season, returning the punt 75 yards back for a touchdown.
Take a look:
Bolden has been the primary punt returner all season but has yet to have a touchdown return. Headed into the Peach Bowl, he had returned 26 punts for 219 yards this season. The Oregon State transfer had a punt return touchdown last season with the Beavers.
Bolden hasn't seen heavy usage on offense this season but he's made big-time plays at crucial moments. He's posted 22 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown this season along with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the win over Oklahoma.
Headed into the season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had big-time praise for Bolden.
"He's fearless," Sarkisian said. "He's not afraid to do any of the dirty work. He runs all of the route tree. He plays tough. He plays hard. But he also uses his strengths to his ability. He's cat quick. He's fast in the open field. He trusts his speed. He's elusive."
