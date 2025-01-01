‘Undeniable’ Cam Skattebo Backs Up Talk, Named Peach Bowl Offensive MVP
The Texas Longhorns were able to pull out a very difficult win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in double overtime by a final score of 39-31.
At many times throughout the game, the Longhorns looked like they could end up losing. However, the team kept making the necessary plays to work their way back to winning.
Cam Skattebo, the Arizona State star running back, put together a monstrous performance. He nearly ended up powering his team to victory.
Skattebo ended up carrying the football 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per acrry. He also caught eight passes for 99 yards.
Not only did he impact the game in a huge way on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver, he also threw a 42-yard touchdown.
Following the game, Skattebo received the honor of being named the Peach Bowl MVP. His award was the first time in 26 years that a player on the losing team won the MVP award.
"Undeniable. We fought through everything all season," Skattebo said. "I mean, we let them hang the whole year. We gave everything we had, and you saw it in that game. We never stopped."
Even though his team didn't win the game, Skattebo was very deserving of the MVP honors.
Thankfully, Skattebo's heroic performance did not end Texas' season. They will move on to play in the Cotton Bowl against the winner of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks.
Quinn Ewers rose to the occasion this afternoon, completing 20 of his 30 passing attempts for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also scored a touchdown on the ground. Silas Bolden also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Today was a major scare for the Longhorns and all of the fans. However, there is a lot to celebrate and Texas' national championship hopes are still very much alive.
All of that being said, a lot of respect has to be given to Skattebo and the Sun Devils. They made this much more of a game than many were expecting and proved that they belonged.
Skattebo is also proving that he has a bright NFL future ahead of him.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers