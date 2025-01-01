Texas Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Reaches Major Milestone
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner continues to etch his name into the program history books.
In the third quarter of Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Peach Bowl, Wisner eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the 2024 campaign. Headed into the game, he had tallied 191 carries for 973 yards and five touchdowns. Wisner is now the fourth running back in the Steve Sarkisian era to join the 1,000-yard club, joining Bijan Robinson (2021, '22) and Jonathon Brooks (2023).
After primarily playing on special teams as a freshman last season, Wisner has emerged as the team's RB1 this season after an offseason injury to CJ Baxter and some fumbling issues from Jaydon Blue.
In the 17-7 win over Texas A&M, Wisner's 186 yards was good for fourth-most ever by a Longhorn in a single game all-time against the Aggies. It's unlikely that anyone will catch Cedric Benson's record of 283 rushing yards anytime soon.
Wisner has received some high praise from Sarkisian this season due to the way he's grown since arriving in Austin as a little-known recruit.
"I'm gonna brag on this guy for a minute," Sarkisian said of Wisner. "He might be the toughest guy on our team. He is cut from, I mean, a brillo pad. He is so tough, but at the same time, he's one of the best teammates on our team, and the respect he has in that locker room because of the work ethic he brings every day, the energy he brings every day, the ability to pick others up on our team every single day, all on the same time of him working on his craft."
