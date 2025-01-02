Texas Longhorns Offense Needs to Help Its Defense vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
On New Year's Day, the Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start, scoring two touchdowns in just three plays to go up 14-3. But after that, Quinn Ewers and the offense stalled out, which put additional pressure on Texas' elite defense.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian, whose slogan is "All gas, no brakes" seemed to take his foot off the gas, allowing Arizona State to work its way back from a 16-point deficit. Though Ewers was able to lead Texas to the win in two overtimes, it brings up the question: is Sarkisian relying too much on his defense in big games?
Arizona State was the most successful offense against the Texas defense this year, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils amassed 510 total yards and scored 31 points against a Texas team that had only given up at least 30 points once during the regular season.
The game ended when Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba intercepted Leavitt in the second overtime to seal the Longhorns' win, but the offense still put a lot of pressure on the defense.
The stellar Longhorn defense was tested and lived up to the challenge many times, stopping Leavitt and Skattebo on fourth down and wreaking havoc on special teams, even blocking a field goal but it was clearly exhausted by the end of the game.
Arizona State ran 97 offensive plays, as opposed to Texas' 60, keeping the Texas defense on the field for longer than necessary. Texas failed to convert on third down or extend drives seven times and the offense was on the field for just 22 minutes. Arizona State's offense was on the field for 37 minutes.
"The third quarter in my opinion was somewhat of a by-product of the first half," Sarkisian said. "We only ran 21 plays in the first half of the game. Then the third quarter comes out. We go three-and-out. The very next play, we get the ball back after the goal line stand. We give up the safety. They did a great job. And we knew coming into the game that they were a tremendous ball possession team, and they do a great job of taking care of the ball. Tonight was no different. They held the ball for 39 minutes. They limit your opportunities as an offensive football team to take advantage of that and over time, what that does it their style of play is they canwear on your defense. And clearly we got fatigued some there defensively, and their playmakers made some plays."
The Texas offense will need to figure out how to extend drives to give the defense some rest, as the next matchup is in the Cotton Bowl with Ohio State. The Buckeyes blew out the Oregon Ducks, winning 41-21 over a team they lost to at the last second in the regular season.
Ohio State brings a tough challenge and Texas will have a week to prepare for the short trip to Arlington for the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.
