Quinn Ewers Named Texas Longhorns' 'Difference Maker' in Peach Bowl Win
Trailing Arizona State by a touchdown in overtime, Quinn Ewers found himself fighting for his legacy, and the Texas Longhorns' season. He walked up to the line of scrimmage and sent DeAndre Moore into motion, where he then checked Texas's protection - sensing a Sun Devils' blitz - before snapping the ball on fourth-and-13 where he found his lead receiver, Matthew Golden, for a game-tying 28-yard touchdown pass.
And while it wouldn't be until the second overtime, where he hit his tight end Gunnar Helm for a 25-yard touchdown pass on the very first play before Andrew Mukuba intercepted Sam Leavitt's pass, that Texas advanced; the fourth-and-13 play could be looked back on as the moment Texas wasn't going to be denied.
Not to mention, the play solidified Ewers's status as the true "difference maker" as the former longtime NFL quarterback and now-turned Fox Sports analyst Chase McDaniels wrote on Twitter.
"Quinn Ewers was the difference maker in the game for Texas," McDaniels writes. "Biggest play of the game was when he checked to [cover zero] beater on the 4th & 13 TD pass. Checked to a post route and max protection…then slide the offensive line in the right way. Threw a dart with the season on the line."
In a game where the Texas offense was as one-dimensional as they had been all season. It was Ewers, the junior quarterback, who exercised his proverbial demons 10 days before leading the Longhorns to a win over Clemson, and Cade Klubnik - the quarterback who beat his Westlake Carroll Dragons in the 2021 6A Division II Texas State Championship - that Texas turned to.
After seeing the 17-3 lead that he helped build in the first half turn into a tied ball game late in the fourth quarter. Ewers saved his best football for the clutch. He led the Longhorns down the field on their final two drives of regulation, completing 8 of his 10 passes for 105 yards, giving his kicker, Bert Auburn two chances at a game-winning field goal.
Then came overtime, where Ewers took matters into his own hands. He completed three of his four passes for 55 yards, with two of his completions being touchdowns.
"Quinn's a G, man. He is," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said post-game. "Like I know he doesn't always exude that, like in his body language and his demeanor because I say it about him about this all the time, like he's a steady C. He never gets really high. There's flashes of that emotion. He never gets too low."
As Texas will now begin preparations for the Cotton Bowl on January 10, where they will face the Ohio State Buckeyes. They will need their "G," Ewers at his best as they hope to advance to their first national championship game since 2009.
