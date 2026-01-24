The Texas Longhorns were among the country's most successful beneficiaries of the transfer portal this offseason.

After signing one of the top classes in the country, they are hoping to carry that success over to the recruiting trail as they continue leaving no stone unturned for the 2027 class.

Now the Longhorns have offered Nash Johnson, a highly sought-after cornerback who committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past fall.

Building for the Future

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have been all over the country the past week, checking in on current commits to the program, while also going after new targets on their board, whether they are committed to another program or not.

Johnson committed to the Crimson Tide on October 4 of last year and has become a fast riser in the rankings for the 2027 class. Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, he became an instant target for the Crimson Tide, and after an official visit in Tuscaloosa for a game, he made his commitment known.

Now, though, the Longhorns are pursuing the Powder Springs, Georgia native, hoping to add him to a 2027 recruiting class that is already shaping up to be another top-10 class under head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Ranked as the number 42 cornerback in the class according to Rivals, he also holds offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, along with others, and the Longhorns to add to his impressive resume.

After running a 4.43 40-yard dash during a camp performance, he turned heads, and after a successful fall season, the offers continued to roll in for Johnson. He is acutely aware of his strengths on the field as well.

“My man coverage, high confidence, getting physical at the line, and my tackling,” Johnson told Touchdown Alabama when asked what his strengths are.

Johnson would be a great addition to the Longhorns' 2027 class, as they currently rank 12th in the country with three commits. If they were to flip the Crimson Tide commit, he would be the second defensive player in the class, joining safety Greedy James, in a class highlighted by the number one receiver in the country, Easton Royal.

With plenty of time remaining in the cycle, and the Longhorns just hitting the recruiting trail hard now after the new NCAA calendar, more players are picking up offers and commitments should start following for the staff.

Recommended Articles