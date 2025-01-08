Cotton Bowl Releases Another Statement on Severe Winter Weather
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington on Friday night under the warm confines of AT&T Stadium but the weather outside the venue has been making headlines in the days leading up to the game.
With winter weather conditions expected to hit North Texas and the Arlington area Thursday and Friday, the Cotton Bowl has released its second statement about the plan for the conditions but made it clear the game will kick off as scheduled.
Texas and Ohio State are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Here's the statement:
"We continue to monitor weather reports, and over the last 24 hours, the forecast for later this week has improved according to the National Weather Service. We have been meeting routinely with city officials, the Director of Transportation for North Texas and the College Football Playoff. Should the forecast shift, we are prepared for all contingencies. North Texas highways are already being brined and plans are in place to assure a safe environment for everyone in and around AT&T Stadium on game day. The teams arrive tomorrow, as planned, and the 2025 CFP Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will kick off on Friday evening as scheduled."
Though the game won't be impacted by the weather, fans traveling to the game could face difficulties if roads are icy or wet. After all, Texans are notorious for poor driving when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.
Time will tell how things hold up before Friday's kickoff.
