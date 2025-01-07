Texas vs. Ohio State Preview: What Stats Say About Longhorns Offense vs. Buckeyes Defense?
For the first time in 16 years, the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet again on the field. But this time it will be in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, where the winner will advance to the national championship game and face the winner of Penn State and Notre Dame.
Both teams expected to be in the position they find themselves in now at the start of the season. Which should suggest that both teams may be evenly matched up. This narrative has seemingly been proven by the oddsmakers, who made the Buckeyes a six-point favorite.
Well looking just specifically at Texas's offense versus Ohio State's defense it seems this matchup will be one of strength versus strength.
Total Offense vs. Total Defense
Starting with total offense, where Texas ranks 17th in the nation, averaging 443.9 yards per game, which is set to face the Buckeyes defense which ranks No. 1 in total defense, allowing 244.6 yards per game.
Passing Offense vs. Passing Defense
This is where things get interesting. Arguably the passing game is the strength of Texas's offense. However, when they are lined up statistically versus Ohio State, it is the Buckeyes defense that holds the edge.
Texas is averaging 278.5 yards passing per game, which ranks No. 15 in the FBS. While Ohio State is allowing just 152.4 yards per game, which makes them the nation's best passing defense.
Rushing Offense vs. Rushing Defense
As cliche as it sounds, the run game will be key for Texas versus the Buckeyes. Facing an Ohio State defense that ranks No. 1 in passing yards allowed, you'd think their rushing defense wouldn't be as good.
However, in this case, you'd be wrong to think that. The Buckeyes boast the fifth-best rushing defense, allowing 92.2 yards per game.
Meanwhile, the run game for the Longhorns hasn't always managed to be a consistent outlet. Texas finished the season ranked 63rd in rushing yards per game averaging 165.5.
On paper, it seems you could give the edge to Ohio State's defense when looking purely at the stats. However, as we know football isn't played on paper and there are always things that skew the numbers.
Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, January 10.
